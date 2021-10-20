Annual car festival held at Chamundi Hill

  • Menu
Mysuru: The annual car festival (Rathotsava) of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill was held with pomp and gaiety here on Tuesday. Titular king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the proceedings.

Dressed immaculately, Yaduveer Wadiyar drew everyone's attention. Before the procession began, he offered special puja to the Goddess. His wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and Rajamathe Pramoda Devi Wadiyar participated in the festival rituals.

Chamaraja MLA L Nagendra, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanethra, University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Dr G Hemanth Kumar and others also participated in the Rathotsava. Chief priest of Chamundeshwari Temple Dr Shashishekar Dikshit performed the rituals. Activities began at the temple very early. Mantapotsava, Hasmavahana and Simhavahanotsava were held.

Chamundi Rathotsava was a low-key affair because of Covid-19. Entry to Chamundi Hill was barred to general public between 4 am and 10 am.

There was tight police security for the Rathotsava which saw only a handful of devotees and villagers taking part in it. Theppotsava will be held on Thursday amidst restrictions.

