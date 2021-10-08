Another building falls like house of cards in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India has been witnessing collapse of one building after another with disturbing regularity. Close on the heels of two similar incidents recently at Lakkasandra and Dairy Circle, a five-storey apartment building came crashing down like house of cards at Doctor's Layout in Kasturi Nagar on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident as the residents were evacuated after the building tilted to one side two days ago. In a tragic incident in Belagavi district on Wednesday, seven members of a same family perished in a house collapse.



Rattled by a series of incidents, Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has ordered demolition of dilapidated buildings. Speaking to media persons, BBMP Zonal Commissioner Reddy Shankar Babu said extra floors were constructed illegally.