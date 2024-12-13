‘Lift cases against Beela agitators’

Srikakulam : National BC Welfare Association (NBCWA), AP BC Advocates’ Association (APBCAA) and Uttarandhra Journalists’ Front (UJF) leaders urged National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Sayani Vijaya Bharathi to lift police cases against victims of Thermal Power Plant (TPP) proposed at Beela wetlands in Sompeta mandal.

They submitted a memorandum to the NHRC chairperson in Srikakulam on Thursday as she attended a private programme in Srikakulam.

On the occasion, NBCWA state secretary Beena Dhilli Rao, UJF president Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, APBCAA district president Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, NBCWA district president Amirulla Baig, women wing secretary Badri Seethamma Yadav and journalists explained that police registered cases against 723 persons who were opposing Thermal Power Plant (TPP) at Beela wetlands as it poses a threat to environment and also livelihood of the residents of surrounding villages.

They showed news stories published in The Hans India on the Beela TPP issue on different occasions and enclosed clippings with a memorandum. After receiving the memorandum and listening to them, the NHRC chairperson responded positively and promised to look into the issue after verifying details from the government.