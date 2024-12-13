OU conducts seminar on critical minerals

Hyderabad: The two-day seminar on ‘Geo-Exploration for Critical Minerals and Precious Metals’ commenced at Osmania University (OU) with insightful talks on geophysical exploration and its substantial impact on the economy.

The Association of Exploration Geophysicists (AEG), in collaboration with the department of geophysics, Osmania University College of Science, organised the seminar. The event also featured an exhibition, showcasing innovative technologies, cutting-edge research, and industry applications, demonstrating the diversity and advancements in geophysics.

Department of Earth Sciences former secretary Professor Harsh K Gupta emphasised the significance of geophysical exploration and its substantial impact on the global economy. During the event, the key speakers pointed out the importance of government organisations such as ONGC, GSI, NGRI, AMD, and other Central government earth science institutions in global critical mineral and precious metals research and exploration.