Another instance of violent assault in capital city

Bengaluru: An incident of road rage has once again brought the issue of public safety and urban aggression into sharp focus in Bengaluru. Aurobindo Gupta, a professor at a private college in the city, was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants after he confronted them for littering on the road.

According to sources, Aurobindo was attacked after he asked a group of individuals not to litter on the road. The confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in a violent assault that left the professor with visible injuries. Images shared in a social media post, show Aurobindo with a bruised face, his eyes partially closed due to swelling, and a bloodied appearance. He was wearing a light pink collared shirt, with earphones draped around his neck, suggesting he might have been on his way to or from work when the incident occurred.

The background of one of the images reveals a hospital setting, indicating that Aurobindo sought immediate medical attention following the assault. As per early reports from a medical examination, Aurobindo was attacked at about 4 pm on Monday outside DSI campus.

The incident was quickly brought to the attention of the Karnataka State Police and Bengaluru City Police. Karnataka State Police responded to the post, stating that the matter had been forwarded to Bengaluru City Police for necessary action. Just six minutes later, Bengaluru City Police confirmed that they had informed the concerned officers to take action.

For now, Aurobindo is on the road to recovery, supported by medical care and the swift action of local police. But his story is a wake-up call for Bengaluru as a call to address the rage on its roads before more lives are scarred by violence.