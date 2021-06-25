Another top Congress leader Parameshwar in race for CM's post?

Mysuru: Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar on Thursday visited JSS Math and held discussions with the seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji for over than an hour.

The supporters of Parameshwar raised slogans hailing him as next chief ministerof Karnataka. But Parameshwar, who was former KPCC president, told them not to say such things.

He told reporters that he made a courtesy call on the mutt seer whose mother passed away recently. He asked media persons not to attribute any political motives to his visit to the math.

When reporters asked who would be the next chief minister, Parameshwar retorted that he would tell "when right time and circumstances arise". He said elections are two years away and the party high command would decide on it.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Siddaramaiaha's son and MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that party workers and MLAs were disclosing their choice about the chief ministerial candidate and it should not be seen as a rift between leaders in the Congress. He said it is an internal matter of the party and his father never said he will be next CM.