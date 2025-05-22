‘Anti-poor decision’: MP Brijesh Chowta hits out at Karnataka govt for shutting Jan Aushadhi centres

Mangaluru: BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, has lashed out at the Karnataka government’s decision to close Jan Aushadhi centres operating within government hospital premises, calling it a “blow to the poor” and a “political move that compromises public health.”

In a sharply-worded statement, Chowta said the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has ordered the closure of over 200 Jan Aushadhi outlets, which had been providing low-cost, high-quality generic medicines to lakhs of people across the state. “These centres have not only offered affordable healthcare but also enabled self-employment and livelihood for many. This abrupt shutdown will disrupt both public access and economic opportunities,” he said.

Chowta further questioned whether the decision was influenced by corporate pharmaceutical interests or stemmed from political discomfort with the popularity of central welfare schemes. “Is the government acting under pressure from private medical lobbies? Or is it struggling to come to terms with the public support for the Prime Minister’s initiatives?” he asked.

While asserting that the Jan Aushadhi scheme has become a model for affordable healthcare nationwide, the MP urged the state to reconsider what he called an “ill-advised and anti-poor decision.” He said the government must withdraw the closure order without delay.