Appoint Rohini Sindhuri as officer to probe land scam: MLC Vishwanath

Mysuru: Former minister and MLC H Vishwanath on Thursday urged the State government to appoint former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri as special officer to conduct inquiry into land encroachments in Mysuru.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that politicians with vested interest were behind the transfer of an honest IAS officer Sindhuri. He said thousands of acres government land was encroached on the outskirts of Mysuru. Even Chamundi Hill land was not spared. He alleged that MUDA president Rajiv and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh became real estate barons. He would meet Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and the chief secretary on Monday and urge them to appoing Sindhuri as enquiry officer for six months.

Meanwhile, Sa Ra Mahesh staged a protest in front of the regional commissioner office demanding a probe into his choultry on Raja canal. He said if it was proved that he encroached the canal he would quit politics and handover the choultry to the Governor. "If it was not proved Sindhuri must resign from Civil Service," he said.

Reacting to allegation that Sindhuri was transferred under pressure from land mafia, district minister S T Soma Shekar denied that and said that the transfer was done following report by the chief secretary only.