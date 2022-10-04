Are you being served, Rahul?

Srirangapatna (Mandya district): No pun intended in the headline of this story, but is Rahul getting what he wanted? Or is it serving the purpose for which the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) was organised?

Nobody in the Congress party would dare to analyse this question, but some Congress leaders are aghast at the abysmal level of sycophancy displayed by the politicians during the Karnataka leg of the BJY which passed through this historic town on Monday.

A senior leader in the ranks of the party told this correspondent that Rahul had begun this journey of 3,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on a purpose - mainly to rediscover India in his own perception.

Walk the talk, walk with the people and imbibe the true spirit of India from South to North and deep inside. This was indeed a very bold and realistic move by Rahul Gandhi.

It was totally his project, but at the end of it, all Rahul would emerge as a leader that INC would be proud of.

The back office experts of this initiative in Delhi have been taken aback by the leaders in the state INC using this as 'an opportunity' to push their agenda of getting a ticket for contesting elections. It is not individual that matters anymore in this movement the BJY was designed to go one level up than politics, it was meant to be a movement that will give rise to yet another movement later socially than politically a senior expert told The Hans India.

It is another matter that the BJY was the longest padayatra undertaken by any leader in Independent India, which may go down in the annals of the history of INC and that of India for it and its purpose.

Prof. Muzzaffar Assadi a senior political thinker and political scientist from Mysuru told Hans India "it was an important event, or rather a movement in the post-independence and post-modernisation and polarisation period. We are seeing the social space sinking in size and value due to many factors, I consider BJY as a brave move and a prudent initiative to reclaim that space for the Indian society through this well-thought-of and well-planned people connect programme. 'Bharat Jodo needs to be seen as part of reclaiming the spaces for articulation, spaces for democratic voices, spaces for inclusivity, spaces for development Model that stands for equity and social recognition, it is also to reclaim the shrinking spaces for tolerance, dialogue and alternative narratives. Desisting from Political power was the principle of Gandhi . Despite desisting he was the most powerful person, used just application of moral force. BJY reflects the strong moral force" he added.