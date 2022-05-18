Arms training: Complaint filed against BJP leaders

Madikeri: The arms training and distribution of Trishul to Bajrang Dal workers triggered a heated exchange of tweets by Congress and BJP. The Sangh Parivar organised training camp for workers under the name Shourya Prashikshana Varga 2022 at Sai Shankar Education Institute in Ponnampet from May 5 to 13. From May 15, the pictures of training went viral in social media since it was showing air gun training and distribution of trishul to workers. The camp was attended by Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan , Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah , and MLC Suja Kushalappa.

On Monday, SDPI and PFI workers filed complaint against them and organisers of camp with Ponnampet police alleging the arms training is illegal and would provoke reactions. SDPI Kodagu district unit secretary B Basheer said that Trishul distribution would definitely cause conflict between religions.

He said these kind of training would brain wash youths to launch saffron terrorism. He said if their motto is to organise they should organise them to be united but distribution of weapon would provoke them. The issue on Monday reflected in Twitter , the Congress party accusing Sangh Parivar of anti-social activities and urged police to initiate action . The party also questioned whether law and order exists in state?

The Ponnampet block education officer ShriShaila Bilagi visited Sai Shankara education institute and collected information about camp. The school authorities clarified that the Bajrang Dal leaders requested school premises for cultural activities , no management committee member and teachers participated in training.

On Tuesday former chief minister Siddaramaiah in a tweet termed Bajrang Dal, VHP, RSS as anti-social elements and sought clarification from BJP that what kind of relation it has with them. Reacting to question Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah came down heavily on him said Siddaramaiah is Sunday lawyer and BJP never have to learn about Constitution from him.

Defending the training, the legislator said that the training given with air gun and Trishul is symbolic and not sharp edged weapon. He said the workers never rob cattles, never put bomb, and never convert forcibly. The Hindu workers never attacked Parliament and never become terrorists.

He said Siddaramaiah always searching to issue statement in favour of Muslims for vote bank politics. Reacting singularly Bopaiah said holding gun is birth right who is Siddu to question it ? . The issue is clearly being raked up for political mileage of both sides.