Arrangements in full-swing for air show at Yelahanka

Bengaluru : Extensive arrangements are underway at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka by the Indian Air Force and other exhibitors to showcase the Aero India 2021 in an impressive and exciting manner.

Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief,

(AoC-n-C), training command, took stock of the preparations on Sunday.

The IAF has conducted rigorous mock drills and exercises during the past few days along with all stakeholders including Fire, Police and Health departments to fine-tune multi-agency coordination and trials so as to be fully prepared for all contingencies.

Major Aircrafts of the IAF inventory have started arriving at AFS Yelahanka for displaying their flying skills and participating in the static display.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is hosting the IOR conclave on February 4. The conclave will witness participation from 28 countries and aims to promote dialogue that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

A large number of air warriors, exhibitors and other personnel are working 24x7 at AFS Yelahanka to prepare the venue and put in place all critical requirements for the Aero India 21 in the most befitting manner.

Aero India will showcase 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ki Udan ' in hybrid- both physical and virtual - mode for the first time.

Out of 601 exhibitors, 523 Indian exhibitors, 78 foreign exhibitors and 220 virtual exhibitors have registered for the event. 14 countries will participate in the event.

The visitors to the show are required to have Covid negative certificate.

The visitors to the show are required to have Covid negative certificate.

The visitors will have to undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to the show.