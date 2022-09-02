Artist Revanna creates unique Ganesh idols in cultural city Mysuru

Mysuru: Ganesh festival being celebrated with pomp and gaiety acrossnation. An artist in cultural city making unique idols every year ,attracting thousands of people. Artist Revanna in K G street has been making Ganesh idols in clay forsale and also making idols through creativity to attract people. Hemade idols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru to doyoga, President Draupadi Murmu, CM Bommai who announced the KarnatakaRatna to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar , recreating Puneeth's childhood with Ganeshidols have been created bringing lustre to the festival.

On the one hand idols are prepared for business, on the other handevery year various Ganapatis are prepared through creative arts onimportant events of the year.This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mysore on June 20to participate in the Yoga Day, and based on that event, Revannaprepared an idol of Ganesh and Modi with Ganesh idols side by sidewhere the Prime Minister is doing yoga.In addition to this, tribal woman Draupadi Murmuhas been elected the President thisyear and an idol of the Prime Minister and Ganesh will be made alongwith her idol.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday Revanna informed that for thelast two or three years, the business has been low due to Covid, butthis year it is good. But it is a bit difficult because of theconstant rain. However, traditional worshipers are ordering and takingaway Ganesh idols," he added.

The Mysore City Corporation(MCC) has given permission to installonly eco-friendly Ganesha idols, and those installing Ganesha idolsmust obtain permission from the Corporation and the police station ofthe area.Water-proof pandals are already being erected in thevarious layouts for Ganeshotsav.