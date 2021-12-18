Assembly adjourned as Congress demands discussion on land ‘grabbing’ by minister

Belagavi: The Assembly was adjourned for the day following uproar on Friday with the opposition Congress' demanding a discussion alleging role of a BJP minister in usurping Rs 400 crore worth land in Bengaluru.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded a discussion under Rule 60 of the Rules of Procedure Legislative Assembly, which relates to the motion for adjournment on a matter of public importance.

Siddaramaiah wanted the discussion on the alleged role of Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj as an FIR has been registered on the directions of a magistrate's court on November 25.

The case relates to the purchase of 35 acres of a private land in Kalkere village in Bengaluru East Taluk in 2003, in which it is alleged that Basavaraj and another ruling BJP MLC had forged a signature and created fake documents.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wanted to answer questions raised in the Assembly regarding the flood and rains causing large scale damage in various parts of the state.

However, Siddaramaiah wanted all other issues to be adjourned and Basavaraj's alleged role to be discussed.

However, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not entertain the plea and said this was against the rule because the "sub judice matter" cannot be discussed in the House.

To this, Siddaramaiah argued that when he was the Chief Minister a similar situation existed when there was an FIR against a minister for allegedly abetting a deputy superintendent of police committing suicide.

Yet, the BJP, which was in the opposition, discussed the matter under Rule 60, Siddaramaiah told the House.

The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government cannot proceed with the precedence.

Rejecting the reply, Siddaramaiah said the government has no moral right to continue if it refuses to understand the gravity of the matter.

Backing Madhuswamy's argument, Chief Minister Bommai too explained to the opposition that the court was seized of the matter and an FIR based on a private complaint cannot make anyone guilty.

"Just an FIR doesn't make a person guilty. There are instances when people remained ministers. If we talk of ethics and morality, the discussion will drag on. We will go by what the rules, law and court says," Bommai said.

He also said that if the government starts discussing 'private complaints' then many such cases against many others would come up.

"We will wait for the court verdict. The trial of the case can be done in the court, not in the assembly. We cannot influence the court," the Chief Minister told the opposition.

Siddaramaiah once again pointed out that when he was the chief minister the opposition BJP had staged a sit-in demonstration demanding a CBI probe in the DySP's suicide case and an IAS officer D K Ravi's death though both the matters were pending in court.

"You (BJP) had termed both the incidents as murder and not suicide. You staged demonstration in the well of the house. We allowed discussion under Rule 60. Wasn't your action influencing the court?" the former Chief Minister sought to know.

In response, Bommai said Siddaramaiah was misleading the House and said the matter is being scrutinised by the court.

Finally, Speaker Kageri said he will not allow the matter to be discussed under Rule 60, leading to the Congress trooping into the well of the House and raising slogans demanding "justice".

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till Monday. PTI