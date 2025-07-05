Live
Atishi calls AAP only ray of hope for common people
Bengaluru: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only “ray of hope” for the common people, who have been let down by the “misrule of both the Congress and BJP” in the country. Speaking at a meeting of AAP workers here, she said the party has a bright future in Karnataka as well.
“When we look at the achievements we have made in Delhi over the past ten years, and the clean and honest governance we are providing in Punjab, it becomes clear that change is possible only when the common people come to power, not through traditional parties,” Atishi said. She added, “If you look at me, you will know that even a common person can become the Chief Minister.” Alternative politics is being welcomed by the common people across the country, she said.
“All our workers should work day and night for the welfare of the common people, whether we are in power or not. Only then is political transformation possible,” Atishi further said. AAP’s National Joint Secretary (organisation) Prithvi Reddy, State President Mukhyamantri Chandru, and other party leaders were present.