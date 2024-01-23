Attack on Rahul Nyaya Yatra despicable act: Eshwar Khandre

Mysuru: Ram Rajya will only happen when everyone in the society gets equality, facilities and justice, but when Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra is being attacked, how can justice be achieved, how can it be Ram Rajya, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has questioned.

Speaking during the massive protest in Mysore, he said that today the country is being divided in the name of religion and caste for political selfishness. This will be harmful to the integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said that the central government should wake up immediately.

He said that it was an unforgivable and despicable act that BJP workers were deliberately shouting slogans and attacking Rahul ji's Nyaya Yatra. This is against the principles of democracy.

The BJP chants the mantra of peace. They go to attack with a stick in their hand. Rahul Gandhi himself said in Nagaon that 25 BJP workers came behind the bus of his Nyaya Yatra with hammers. Besides, the BJP government of Assam is threatening the people of that state not to participate in the Nyaya Yatra. He asked whether we are in a democratic country or a dictatorial country.

A group carrying a BJP flag is obstructing the Nyaya Yatra. But Nyaya Yatra does not stop. The BJP is perturbed by the nationwide support for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyaya yatra. Eshwar Khandre said that this is why they are attacking like this. Immediate action should be taken in this regard. He said that all parties should have equal opportunity in a democratic country.

Many temples were preserved by Muzrai Department and Archaeological Survey Department during Congress rule, but Congress never used it for politics, but fake patriots are doing this as an election strategy, he said.

We all have respect and love for Shri Ram, we also say Jai Shri Ram. He said that this slogan should inspire devotion and should not incite hatred. Fake patriots are using this slogan for conflict, which is all right.