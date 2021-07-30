Attack on soldier, family: BJP holds huge protest, demands arrest of accused

Madikeri: A huge protest was organised here on Friday to condemn the assault on a soldier, Ashok Kumar, and his family members at Boikeri on July 25. It is said that Ashok Kumar was going in a car to his native village Galibeedu. A car coming from behind crashed into Ashok's vehicle leading to exchange of heated words between the two parties.



About 20 friends and relatives of the car owner arrived at the spot in 4-5 vehicles and assaulted Ashok, his father, wife and brother. The attackers also allegedly took away two gold chains. Ashok's father who suffered serious injuries has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

Five of the alleged attackers were granted bail the court.

Condemning the incident and urging the police to arrest all those involved in the attack on the soldier and his family, a huge protest was organised.

Addressing the gathering, BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah said that this was a symbolic protest and another huge one would be organised throughout the district if police failed to arrest all the accused. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal and SP Kshama Mishra called on the protestors and received a memorandum from them. Kshama Mishra promised to open rowdy sheets against the accused.

BJP, RSS, Akhil Kodava Samaja, Malayali Sangha, Ex-servicemen Association, Gowda Samaja and Raitha Sangha members participated in protest.