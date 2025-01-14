Australian MP at Udupi Krishna Temple, Highlights Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Udupi: Australian politician John Mullahy, a Member of the Victorian Government, visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple as part of the Saptotsava celebrations. Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, he acknowledged the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival and praised the temple’s deep-rooted traditions.

Mullahy, who represents the Glen Waverley District in Victoria, noted the increasing Indian diaspora in his constituency. He highlighted that Indian ancestry ranks as the fourth most common in his region, with a growing number of residents identifying as Hindu and speaking Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

He also spoke about the contributions of Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana (SVKB) in Melbourne, which serves as a hub for the Indian-Australian community. The Victorian Government has supported SVKB through various grants, including a $367,000 Multicultural Infrastructure Grant in 2023 and additional funding for security and community services.

Mullahy emphasised the strong ties between Victoria and Karnataka, noting that the Victorian Government has maintained a Trade and Investment office in Karnataka for over two decades. He pointed out that Bengaluru, known for its vibrant technology ecosystem, has played a key role in fostering India-Australia collaboration.

Referencing Victoria’s India Strategy 2025-30, he reiterated the commitment of the Victorian Government to enhancing trade, education, and multicultural cooperation. He also recalled Premier Jacinta Allan’s visit to India last year, which underscored the strategic importance of India-Victoria relations.

Mullahy concluded his visit by expressing optimism about future collaborations and extended his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the festivities.











