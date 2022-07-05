Authorities seal school, 500 girl students left in lurch

Mysuru: Tension prevailed near Farooquia Girls High School for some time on Dawood Khan road at Lashkar Mohalla on Monday, with the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Mysuru sealing the school. As the school and college students and the representatives of Refaul Muslimeen Educational Trust (RMET) who run the school prepared for a protest rally on Monday, police have been deployed outside the school, as a precautionary measure.

This follows the sealing of the school by DDPI officials on Saturday, severely inconveniencing over 500 girl students. According to Nabil Khan of RMET " the officers acted in haste and sealed the school even as an injunction order was issued by the court of eighth additional civil judge and JMFC Mysuru on June 30″. The education department and RMET are engaged in a legal battle over the land where the school building stands from several decades.

The government had leased the land to RMET, which triggered controversy later, and the latter moved court seeking justice.

Following this, hundreds of girl students are left in a lurch, staring at uncertainty with two years already lost due to Covid-19 crisis.