Auto fare hike takes effect in city, min fare fixed at Rs 36

Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru will now have to shell out more for auto rickshaw rides, as the revised meter fares come into effect starting today.

The minimum fare has been increased from ₹30 to ₹36 for the first 2 kilometers, while the per kilometer rate beyond that has been hiked from ₹15 to ₹18. While the auto driver community has welcomed the fare revision, many passengers have expressed frustration over the increased travel costs. Under the new fare structure, ₹36 will be charged for the first 2 km for up to three passengers.

Beyond that, every additional kilometer will cost ₹18. Additionally, a night fare (one-and-a-half times the regular rate) will apply between 10 pm and 5 am.

Waiting charges will kick in after the first five minutes of halt time, with ₹10 levied for every subsequent 15 minutes. Passengers can carry up to 20 kg of luggage free of cost. For luggage above that weight, ₹10 will be charged, and a maximum of 50 kg is allowed.

The fare hike follows discussions held by the Auto Fare Revision Committee in March. Several auto driver unions participated in the meeting and presented their demands.

After reviewing the committee’s report, the respective district authorities approved the fare hike. The revision marks a significant change in urban transportation costs in the city and is expected to impact daily commuters the most.