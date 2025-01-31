Automobile Enthusiast Completes Bengaluru-to-Delhi EV Journey

Mangaluru: A ground-breaking feat of endurance and sustainability was accomplished by Mangaluru-based automobile enthusiast Girish Shet as he successfully completed an extraordinary journey from Bangalore to the Delhi Auto Expo on an Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter. This pioneering adventure, spanning 2,365 kilometers across seven states in just eight days, has set a new milestone in green mobility.

Embarking on this ambitious journey on January 6, 2025, Girish navigated through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and finally reached Delhi on January 16. His route took him through diverse landscapes and weather conditions, proving that electric scooters are not only viable but also reliable for long-distance travel, even in the coldest season of the year.

Beyond setting a record, Girish Shet's journey was driven by a passion for promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as a practical and eco-friendly alternative. Throughout his ride, he engaged with communities in cities and towns along the way, spreading awareness about the benefits of transitioning to electric mobility and advocating for a cleaner, greener future.

Reflecting on his achievement, Mr. Shet stated, “This journey was about pushing the boundaries of what we believe is possible with electric vehicles. It’s a testament to the fact that sustainable travel can be adventurous, enjoyable, and impactful. I hope to inspire others to embrace electric mobility and explore the beauty of our country responsibly.”

This record-setting expedition, confirmed by the India Book of Records on January 17, 2025, has cemented Girish Shet’s name in history as the first to complete the longest journey on a city-speed family electric scooter. His success also highlights the growing accessibility of EV infrastructure, with charging stations along highways and urban centres playing a vital role in enabling this trip.

It is to be noted that this is not Shet’s first rodeo which earned him a spot in the record books. Back in 2022, rode an electric scooter from Kanyakumari to Khardung-La, covering an astonishing 4,340 kilometers in 19 days.

Girish has been documenting his adventure on social media, capturing breath-taking landscapes, cultural encounters, and real-time updates of his ride. Enthusiasts and supporters can relive the journey through his Instagram handle @weekendonwheels52 and his YouTube channel ‘Weekend On Wheels’.

With this new achievement, Girish hopes to inspire a new wave of EV adoption, proving that sustainable travel is the way forward.