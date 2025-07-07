Ayurvedic Detox also known as (Panchakarma) is said to Reverse the early ageing process

Bengaluru: Premature ageing is very commonly seen problem in today’s world due to stress, poor dietary habits, pollution, and sedentary lifestyles. Ayurveda an holistic medicine, offers a natural solution through Panchakarma—a five-fold detoxification and rejuvenation therapy aimed at restoring internal balance and slowing down the ageing process. It includes Vamana (emesis), Virechana (purgation), Niruha Basti (decoction enema), Nasya (nasal cleansing), and Anuvasana Basti (oil enema). These therapies will be helping eliminating deep-seated toxins (ama) and balancing the body’s doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

A critical aspect of Panchakarma’s effectiveness lies in the use of lipid-based substances like medicated ghee and herbal oils, which penetrate cell membranes and deliver therapeutic compounds directly to tissues. This supports in different physiological process like detoxification, cellular repair, and tissue regeneration. Panchakarma also activates autophagy, enhances mitochondrial function, and improves oxygenation - these are the main mechanism that is slowing cellular ageing.

The therapy rejuvenates the skin, improves elasticity, and prevents wrinkles. It has a huge benefits by supporting cognitive clarity, emotional stability, and hormonal balance.

Regular Panchakarma strengthens digestive sysytem (agni), regulates metabolism, and improves immunity by reducing inflammation and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

It also revitalizes ojas, the Ayurvedic essence of vitality and longevity, which reflects in radiant skin, deep sleep, and strong resilience.

Scientific research paper says, including one from Harvard Medical School, show that Panchakarma improves health markers, psychological well-being, and even gene expression related to inflammation and stress. When practiced during regular season or annually, Panchakarma offers a sustainable, holistic, and natural approach to ageing—working from the inside out. In a world seeking safe and effective anti-ageing solutions, Panchakarma stands as a time-tested path to age gracefully and live vibrantly.

(Authored by Dr B A Lohith, Professor, Dept of panchakarma, SDM College of ayurveda and hospital hassan)