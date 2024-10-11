Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island

Mangaluru: In a bid to curb illegal sand mining, authorities have issued an immediate ban on all forms of sand extraction within a two-kilometer radius of Uliya Island in Mangaluru. The ban specifically prohibits sand mining and the transportation of sand by boats, as well as the unauthorised storage and distribution of sand along riverbanks in the affected area. This order seeks to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of the island.

Areas near Sahyadri College in Adyar village, the Valacchil shore of Adyar, and Pavoor shore near Uliya Island have been identified as restricted zones. Sand smuggling activities have previously caused considerable environmental degradation on Uliya Island, which has shrunk from 80 acres to just 40 acres due to rampant illegal mining.

The newly issued ban addresses the concerns of local residents, environmentalists, and various like-minded organisations that have protested against the continued destruction of the island’s ecosystem.

It is to be noted that there was a notable public outcry following the assault on Alvin Jerome D’Souza, president of the Mangalore Catholic Sabha, by a group of sand smugglers near Adyar. This incident intensified calls for stricter action against illegal mining.

The authorities have now taken steps to prevent further damage to the region by imposing the sand mining ban. Violators of this order will face strict penalties, as the administration is determined to preserve the ecological balance of the island and its surrounding areas.