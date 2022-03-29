Bandh: Normal life remains unaffected in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The call for a nationwide strike by central trade unions to protest against the Centre's "wrong policies" affecting farmers, workers and common people, did not affect normal life in Karnataka on Monday.

It was business as usual for transport services, government offices and educational institutions.

However, industrial belts in Bengaluru and some other parts of the state saw demonstrations by workers.

According to Prakash K of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the protests and demonstrations took place in a "decentralised" manner in the state. He claimed that banking and insurance services were hit.

In Bengaluru, demonstrations took place in Peenya Industrial Area, Bommanahalli, Bommasandra, KR Puram, Yelahanka, Bidadi, Kengeri and Anekal, Prakash told PTI.

Similarly, there were protests in taluk headquarters in many parts of the state, the trade union leader claimed.

He said there will be a "centralised" demonstration at Freedom Park here on Tuesday by the 10 trade unions, including CITU, AITUC and INTUC.

However, the Bharat Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) did not participate in the two-day strike, Prakash said.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.