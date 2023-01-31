Bank Manager Arrested In Bengaluru For Misusing Rs 4.92 Crore

In the SR Nagar and Gandhi Nagar branches in Bengaluru, a 34-year-old relationship manager of a private bank is accused of misusing customer fixed deposit accounts totaling Rs. 4.92 crore. There have been two distinct complaints made against the accused.



The SR Nagar police and the Upparpet police have both opened cases. Sajila Gurumoorthy, a resident of Hunasamaranahalli, was detained by the SR Nagar police and has since been remanded to judicial custody. Her arrest was based on a complaint made by the deputy general manager of the bank on Mission Road.



Sajila was detained by police until January 21 after being nabbed on January 8. Her first position was as assistant manager at the Gandhi Nagar branch. She later moved to the SR Nagar branch after being appointed to relationship manager.

According to R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central), the complaint discovered that the accused had improperly utilised Rs 4.92 crores of the fixed deposits of the clients to purchase bonds. She is accused of doing this in order to benefit personally from the commission and the policy benefits. Without getting the clients' consent, she had exceeded the predetermined amount of deposits. She did it to meet the goal and 240 bonds were made. Bonds that have been frozen contain the money safely.