Banu Mushtaq officially invited by Mysuru admin to inaugurate Dussehra festivities

Bengaluru: Amid the row surrounding the inauguration of the historic Dussehra festivities, the district administration of Mysuru visited the residence of Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq at Ameer Mohalla in Hassan city on Wednesday. During the visit, Mushtaq was handed over the official invitation to inaugurate Dussehra, and she was also felicitated.

The Congress-led government’s decision to name Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra had stirred a major controversy in the state. The BJP questioned the move, claiming that Banu Mushtaq “does not respect” Goddess Chamundeshwari or the idea of equating the Kannada language with the goddess. BJP leaders further alleged that the name of Deepa Bhasti, the translator of Banu Mushtaq’s Booker-winning book, was overlooked because she is a Hindu. The delegation, led by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy, presented her with a bouquet, a traditional Mysuru Peta (headgear), a shawl, and a memento, while formally inviting her to inaugurate the festivities.

In return, Banu Mushtaq gifted a copy of her Booker award winning book ‘Heart Lamp’, inscribing a congratulatory note on the first page. Her family members were present on the occasion. She will inaugurate the renowned Dussehra festivities on September 22.

Speaking to reporters at Banu Mushtaq’s residence, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy said: “As you are aware, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the name of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dusshera festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, and directed us to extend the invitation to her respectfully.”