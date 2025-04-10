Live
- CAT orders Ronald Rose to serve in Telangana
- Residents raise alarm as two lakes gasp for breath
- Cong resolves to return to power in Gujarat
- Employees JAC urges govt to resolve their issues
- Cyber fraud racket busted, 9 held
- University contract teachers condemn arrest of protesting colleagues
- Naveen holds meet to resolve rift in BJD
- Bhadradri Co-op Urban Bank opens 22nd branch
- BJP urges resolution of farmers’ issues
- Key issues taken up at Collector’s review
Banu Mushtaq’s ‘Heart Lamp’ shortlisted for Booker Prize
Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking moment for Kannada literature, 'Heart Lamp', a collection of short stories by celebrated author Banu Mushtaq and translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, has earned a spot on the 2025 International Booker Prize shortlist.
The announcement came on Tuesday, marking the first time a work originally written in Kannada has been recognised among the six finalists for this prestigious global award.
“From the too-perfect interiors of a Berlin apartment to a terrifying journey across the English Channel; from patriarchal communities in southern India to a futuristic world at the limits of our imagination.
These are books about survival and self-preservation," the Foundation said in a statement. Reacting to the news, Banu expressed her gratitude, recalling her father’s contribution in shaping her life.