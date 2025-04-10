Banu Mushtaq’s ‘Heart Lamp’ shortlisted for Booker Prize

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking moment for Kannada literature, 'Heart Lamp', a collection of short stories by celebrated author Banu Mushtaq and translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, has earned a spot on the 2025 International Booker Prize shortlist.

The announcement came on Tuesday, marking the first time a work originally written in Kannada has been recognised among the six finalists for this prestigious global award.

“From the too-perfect interiors of a Berlin apartment to a terrifying journey across the English Channel; from patriarchal communities in southern India to a futuristic world at the limits of our imagination.

These are books about survival and self-preservation," the Foundation said in a statement. Reacting to the news, Banu expressed her gratitude, recalling her father’s contribution in shaping her life.