Basavanna’s principle of equality and justice for all ingrained in Cong: DKS

Bengaluru: “Basavanna’s principle of equality and justice for all has been ingrained in our party. We believe in the Constitution. Justice will be provided to those to whom justice is due,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM DK Shivakumar responded to media queries at Mahalaxmi Layout on Tuesday. When asked about Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s tweet asking whether this was a caste census or a hate census, he retorted, “He is very big. He talks big. He speaks according to his convenience. Our party has its own principles and ideologies, many decisions have been made in the party, and there is a law stating who should do what. Keeping that in mind, our government will take many decisions in the coming days.”

When asked about the meeting of the Lok Sabha MLAs, he said, “As a representative of this society, shouldn’t I discuss how to present our issue in the cabinet meeting and how to give advice? Suddenly, I am not the only one who is all-knowing. I am not a great scholar. I have come from a village and joined Bangalore. I have to discuss, observe and discuss the experience of elders, friends, MLAs, what people are saying in their constituencies, and the reports given by the media. I am not one to talk about this issue in front of the media.”

When asked whether the caste census issue was discussed with Nirmalanda Sri, he replied, “Nothing.” When asked about Nirmalanda Sri’s blessing that DK Shivakumar is fit for power, he said, “Now I am not going to discuss that issue. You (the media) bless me.”