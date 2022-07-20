Basavaraj Bommai says Mysuru Dasara will be grand this year

Mysuru: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dasara was a low-key affair in the last two years. "But with the changed scenario this year, we will have a full-fledged 'Nada Habba,' said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons after offering pooja at Chamundeshwari temple here on Wednesday, he said It will be a grand Dasara this time like pre-Covid times.

"The celebrations were put on hold due to unavoidable circumstances. We will try to make it as grand as possible this year. We will be giving enough publicity for Mysuru Dasara internationally. In a week's time, we will be announcing Mysuru Tourism Circuit."

"This year's Dasara will get a new fillip. Discussion is already on for the inauguration of the nine-day festival. The right person will be chosen after due consultation to oversee the arrangements. We will also be taking decision on setting up a Dasara Development Authority."

Bommai and his wife Chennamma offered 'Bagina' and prayed at the Cauvery to celebrate the KRS Reservoir reaching its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet.

Ministers Govind M Karjol, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda were also present at the puja ceremony. Mysuru district In-charge minister S T Somashekar, MLCs Madhu GMadegowda, Dinesh Gooligowda, MLAs M Srinivas, D C Thammanna, C N Puttaraju, K Annadani, Ravindra Srikantaiah, L Nagendra, KSTDC chairman K P Siddalingaswamy, KR GP chairman K Narasimha, MCC Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Mandya Deputy Commissioner S Ashwathi, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and others were also present. Earlier, Bommai visited Beechanahalli in H D Kote and offered 'Bagina' to Kabini reservoir along with his wife. Speaking to media persons, he said the confusion surrounding the development of a park here would be sorted out and the work wouldl start as early as possible. "A report by the Nanjundappa committee says H D Kote is a backward taluk. We have prepared a plan for its development. The focus will be on various sectors. We have already sanctioned funds for the development of the constituency.