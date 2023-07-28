Bathroom video is not ordinary There is a deep rooted conspiracy- Shobha

Udupi: The bathroom videos of Hindu girls made by the Muslim girls and transmitted to the Muslim boys is a very serious matter and has to be deeply investigated. “I suspect there is a deep rooted conspiracy against Hindu girls in this episode, I have come to know from the party intelligence sources that a few Muslim youths were in touch with the girls in that college and the videos shot by the Muslim girls have been transmitted to the outside boys belonging to Muslim community” Shobha Karandlaje MP of Udupi and union minister for agriculture told today.



Addressing a press conference here today Ms. Karandlaje said we are not playing politics here, but it is our duty, right and responsibility to protect Hindu girls from being subjected in such ignoble ways. “We in BJP hold the modesty of our girls seriously and we will not allow the culprits to go away scot free we will get to the bottom of it and nail the conspirators behind this episode. Dont you dare telling us we are politicising the incident there is no elections anywhere nearby and in such developments we do not play politics”she warned the Congress party.

I will go to any extent to protect the modesty of the students of my constituency and will not allow the state government or the police to put such heinous crime on the backburner she said.