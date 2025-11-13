BBMP clears road encroachment in Uttarahalli

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleared an illegal road encroachment worth nearly Rs 10 crore in the Uttarahalli sub-division under the Bengaluru South zone.

According to BBMP Commissioner K. N. Ramesh, the operation was carried out following directions from the Karnataka Lokayukta, after residents lodged a complaint about illegal structures obstructing public roads in Arehalli village, falling under Uttarahalli ward limits.

The complaint stated that sheds had been unlawfully constructed on public land in Survey Nos. 2, 6/2 and 4, covering approximately 6,000 square feet along the 2nd and 3rd main roads. These structures, allegedly built without permission, had restricted road usage and caused inconvenience to residents and motorists.

Acting on the Lokayukta’s instructions, the BBMP’s Bengaluru South division launched a clearance drive on Wednesday. During the operation, the illegally constructed sheds were demolished, and the encroached area was restored for public use.

Officials estimated the reclaimed land to be worth about Rs 10 crore.

Commissioner Ramesh said that legal action will be initiated against those responsible for the encroachment. “This action ensures that public roads remain accessible and free from obstruction,” he added.

Executive and Assistant Engineers from the BBMP South Zone were present during the demolition drive, ensuring the operation was carried out smoothly and in accordance with due process.