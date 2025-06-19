  • Menu
BBMP engineer caught red-handed taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

BBMP engineer caught red-handed taking Rs 10 lakh bribe
Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. H V Yarappa Reddy, executive engineer of the C V Raman Nagar Division, BBMP, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe from a contractor to process a pending bill.

The complainant, Hemanth G M, had approached the Lokayukta with a complaint that the engineer had demanded a bribe in exchange for clearing his pending bill. Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and apprehended the accused during the transaction.

Officials said the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh was seized and kept in safe custody for further legal proceedings. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

