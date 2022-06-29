BBMP gets State govt's green signal to build 4 flyovers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's meeting with the officials last week, to come up with ways in order to ease Bengaluru's traffic, an elaborate project report on the four new flyovers submitted by the BBMP has received green signal from the State government.

Bengaluru has 44 flyovers at present, and the BBMP officials said that the civic body has received administrative clearance for Rs 404 crore for the proposed flyover project. Ittamadu, JC road, Sarakki and West of Chord Road flyover projects will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 230 crore and they will be completed in 18 months.

"Apart from this, seven flyovers will be upgraded. The development works are being taken up under the State government's 'Amrut Nagothana' scheme. The JC flyover will be built on the lines of the one at City Market with double side vehicular movement," said Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects.

According to the report, BBMP will spend Rs. 40.50 crore on the Ittamadu to Kamakya junction; Rs. 30.64 crore on the Basaveshwara Nagar to West of Chord Road; Rs 20.64 crore on the JC Road to Hudson Circle and Rs 130 crore on the Sarakki Junction to the Kanakapura Main Road flyovers.

The CM has also directed officials to go for synchronisation of traffic at different parts of the city to ease the traffic.