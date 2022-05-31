BBMP launches awareness campaign on the harms of tobacco use

Bengaluru: Observing the World No Tobacco Day with the theme of "Tobacco: Threat to our Environment", Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) Special Commissioner, Health Dr Thrilok Chandra launched an awareness campaign to educate public about the harms of Tobacco use on people, on the environment and Second-Hand smoking. Auto Campaign along with Radio Talk show and Play (Drama) on the radio is planned to create awareness. Auto campaign will involve playing dedicated message across the city for the duration of 3 weeks. These campaigns are organized in collaboration with the Vital Strategies "Partnership for Healthy Cities – Smoke-Free Bengaluru Initiative". Also, 4 mobile vehicles with counselors will create awareness in the schools and colleges and provide de-addiction services in the identified localities for 2 weeks.

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year to highlight the risk associated with the use of tobacco. This year main focus is on "Protecting the Environment from Tobacco harm." According to WHO, around 3.5 million hectares of land are destroyed for tobacco growing each year. Growing tobacco contributes to deforestation, especially in the developing world. Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year and destroys our environment, further harming human health, through the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and postconsumer waste.

Launching the campaign, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr Thirlok Chandra said, "On every cigarette and bidi packet, there is a victim's picture emphasizing the message that Tobacco use is harmful to us and leads to suffering and death. But many people are not aware that tobacco use is killing our environment too. Thousands of trees are cut to cure tobacco leaves every year. 6 to 8 kgs of fuelwood and 12 kg of dried wood are required to cure 1 kg of tobacco, resulting in the decline in forest cover."

It can also be noted that littered cigarette butts leach toxic chemicals such as arsenic (used to kill rats) and lead. It can cause pollution by being carried, as runoff, to drains and from there to rivers, beaches and oceans.

Tobacco smoke is a contributor to air pollution particles. The fine particles that enter the environment due to smoking are a risk factor for chronic lung disease that can be debilitating and sometimes fatal. They can lead to asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema and are also a risk for lung cancer. On This World No Tobacco Day, let us pledge to quit this habit which is killing us and our environment."

BBMP CHO Dr Bala Sundar said, "As we observe WNTD on 31st May, what better opportunity do we get to understand the harms of tobacco use. We are aware that Tobacco use causes both immediate and long-term consequences that damage health. Smoking increases the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke by 2 to 4 times and increases the risk of asthma, COPD and lung cancer. Non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke at home or work increase their risk of developing lung cancer by 20–30%. It is seen that Second-hand smoke exposure increases the risk for stroke by 20−30% and is very harmful to children.

Even older children whose parents smoke get sick more often. Their lungs grow less than children who do not breathe second-hand smoke, and they are more to develop bronchitis and pneumonia."

He further added "Having smoke blown on your face and breathing the toxic chemicals is not an idea of fun for your kids. Don't let people smoke around you."

Public Health Expert and Partnership for Healthy Cities Project Director Dr Thirveni B S said, " Smoke Free Bengaluru Initiative, under the Partnership for Healthy Cities (PHC) initiative led by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the World Health Organisation, focuses to create awareness about harmful effects of Second Hand Smoking (SHS) and reduction in public place smoking. It is said tobacco throughout its lifecycle pollutes the planet and harms health of people.

As part of the PHC, Bengaluru is marking World No Tobacco Day by recommitting to make environment safe and preventing cancer and other diseases caused by tobacco use and SHS".