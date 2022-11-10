BBMP on potholes fixing spree ahead of PM Modi visit to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, the civic authority is on a pothole fixing mode. This time the BBMP officials have taken care of fixing the city roads with quality work, all the roads leading to PM's visit and some other roads in the vicinity to be cleaned and given a fresh coast of asphalt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a big infrastructure push in Bengaluru in preparation for the upcoming civic polls and the 2023 Assembly polls. They dont want any negative remarks, as earlier Kommaghatta Road, one of the roads re-laid two days before PM Narendra Modi's Bengaluru visit on June 20, had chipped off at a few places. Later, Prime Minister's Office has sought a report after the Jnana Bharthi Main Road which was repaired for Rs 6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain.

A lot of necessary steps have been taken regarding the closure of potholes under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the potholes are being closed quickly in all the 8 zones. Accordingly, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath has been visiting various zones and is constantly conducting pothole closures and checking the clearance of pedestrian encroachments. Also, the Zonal Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers and other concerned officials are working to solve the problems by visiting various places on a daily basis within the respective zones.

Further, the work of fixing the potholes on the major roads of the city like arterial, sub-arterial and ward roads is going on at a fast pace and the number of potholes identified are 32,011 out of which Bommanahalli 2120, Dasarahalli 1918, East 6376, Mahadevapura 2198, RR Nagar 3196, South 1915, West 6558, Yelahanka 1118 and major roads 6612. The total potholes fixed are 29,517 and pending is 2494. Almost 92.21 percent of work is completed.