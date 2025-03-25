BBMP property tax payment deadline on March 31

Bengaluru : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken strict action to collect property tax for the year 2024-25. BBMP has collected Rs 4,566 crore so far. It has a target of collecting Rs 6,000 crore property tax by the end of the current financial year. Out of 20.5 lakh people in BBMP area, 3.49 lakh people have not paid their property tax. Out of which 1.73 lakh people are long-term defaulters and 1.76 lakh people are current year defaulters, with a total of Rs 390 crore due to the BBMP treasury, said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, Revenue Department. Even after issuing notices, SMSes, IVRS calls, personal calls, and attachment notices, long-term defaulters have not paid property tax. Deliberate and long-term defaulters have not even availed the one-time settlement scheme under BBMP. They said that they have not paid property tax for many years.As per zone wise collections, Bommanahalli zone 2,67,088 properties, Rs 400.55 crore tax collection, Dasarahalli zone 70,700 properties, Rs 110.22 crore tax collection, BBMP East zone 2,47,440 properties, Rs 649.40 crore tax collection, Mahadevapura zone 3,26,747 properties, Rs 928.56 crore tax collection, RR Nagar zone 2,08,302 properties, Rs 251.10 crore tax collection, BBMP South zone 2,27,270 properties, Rs 565.62 crore Tax Collection, BBMP West Zone 1,87,715 properties, Rs 411.56 crore tax collection and Yelahanka Zone 17,08,801 properties, Rs 357.17 crore tax.

Penalty from April 1

If the property tax due is not paid by March 31, then double the amount will have to be paid in the form of penalty. As March 31 is the last day for payment of property tax. After that, the property owner will have to pay a penalty equal to the amount of property tax due. That is, if Rs 100 property tax is due, another penalty of Rs 100 will be levied on it. In addition, there will be an interest rate of 15 percent per annum.