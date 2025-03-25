Live
- Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
BBMP property tax payment deadline on March 31
3.49 lakh people yet to clear dues
Bengaluru : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken strict action to collect property tax for the year 2024-25. BBMP has collected Rs 4,566 crore so far. It has a target of collecting Rs 6,000 crore property tax by the end of the current financial year. Out of 20.5 lakh people in BBMP area, 3.49 lakh people have not paid their property tax. Out of which 1.73 lakh people are long-term defaulters and 1.76 lakh people are current year defaulters, with a total of Rs 390 crore due to the BBMP treasury, said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, Revenue Department. Even after issuing notices, SMSes, IVRS calls, personal calls, and attachment notices, long-term defaulters have not paid property tax. Deliberate and long-term defaulters have not even availed the one-time settlement scheme under BBMP. They said that they have not paid property tax for many years.As per zone wise collections, Bommanahalli zone 2,67,088 properties, Rs 400.55 crore tax collection, Dasarahalli zone 70,700 properties, Rs 110.22 crore tax collection, BBMP East zone 2,47,440 properties, Rs 649.40 crore tax collection, Mahadevapura zone 3,26,747 properties, Rs 928.56 crore tax collection, RR Nagar zone 2,08,302 properties, Rs 251.10 crore tax collection, BBMP South zone 2,27,270 properties, Rs 565.62 crore Tax Collection, BBMP West Zone 1,87,715 properties, Rs 411.56 crore tax collection and Yelahanka Zone 17,08,801 properties, Rs 357.17 crore tax.
Penalty from April 1
If the property tax due is not paid by March 31, then double the amount will have to be paid in the form of penalty. As March 31 is the last day for payment of property tax. After that, the property owner will have to pay a penalty equal to the amount of property tax due. That is, if Rs 100 property tax is due, another penalty of Rs 100 will be levied on it. In addition, there will be an interest rate of 15 percent per annum.