BBMP Spent Rs. 23 Crores on Road Development Plan

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invested Rs 23 Cr in a road improvement plan that gave way the next day as a result of overnight rain. To go to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics, PM Modi took this path (BASE). The BBMP not only improved a 14-Km section of road but also fixed the damaged drains, giving it a rich appearance.

In Bengaluru, especially during the monsoon, potholes and blocked drains are a common concern. As a result, the city experiences heavy traffic and mortality. A commuter who routinely uses this section of the road lamented that despite repeated complaints, nothing was done. Institutions nearby had actually filled in the crater, and when that didn't work, a roadblock was erected to prevent traffic from falling.

He continued that this is happening for the second time. When Modi's visit was initially scheduled for April but later postponed, the route had been asphalted.

The cratered road in Bengaluru has been justified by the civic authorities as being necessary for emergency repairs related to PM Modi's visit. According to BBMP engineers, leaking water or sewage pipelines beneath the roads are to blame for road cave-ins.