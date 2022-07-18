BBMP to fine site owners, if vacant plots have debris, garbage

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has ordered public to maintain cleanliness by removing piles of garbage and building debris in vacant plots within Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone.

On Saturday, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Rajarajeshwari Nagar stated that in Rajarajeshwarinagar Zone's Ward No. 16- Jalahalli, 17-JP Park, 37-Yeshavantpura, 38-HMT, 42-Lakshmidevi Nagar, 60-Leggere, 73-Kottigepalya, 120-Jnanabharathi, 160-Rajarajeshwarinagar, 40-Doddabidarkallu 72- Herohalli, 130-Ullala, 159- Kengeri and 198- Hemmagipura Ward residents and the public are informed that under Sections 256, 257, 332, 333, 334 and 335 of the Karnataka Municipal Rules Act, 1976, garbage and building debris should be removed and cleanliness maintained in vacant plots. Otherwise the concerned landlord may be penalized. The construction and demolition wastes should be segregated and disposed of in accordance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016. Horticultural and horticultural waste should be stored and disposed of as directed by the local authority. Solid waste should not be dumped, burnt or buried on streets, open public places, drains or water bodies.

A fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 will be imposed for dumping solid waste/building debris on vacant plots without keeping them clean, stated BBMP Joint Commissioner, Nagraj.

Further, violation of the Solid Waste Rules, 2016 is punishable under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. If any of the site owners violate, they can be fined and jailed. In this regard, the Joint Commissioner of Rajarajeshwari City Zone, Nagraj has informed that the areas of empty plots within the Rajarajeshwari City Zone should be kept clean otherwise legal action will be taken.