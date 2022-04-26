BBMP to have only new compactor trucks

Bengaluru: The number of people losing their lives from negligent and rash driving from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage trucks are increasing day by day. Several accidents involving a BBMP truck has been reported in last one month. Now, BBMP is preparing to invite a new tender for garbage disposal in all the 198 wards of the city. The clause is that the waste management will be leased only to those who have new vehicles.

There are frequent accidents reported with old compactor vehicles. Three people were killed in three separate incidents in the same month. There have been doubts in the public sector about the performance of old vehicles. The new tender for garbage disposal is for five years. It is advisable to only provide new compactor vehicles, as they have to be leased for a long time. "We intend to include this factor in the tender clause," a BBMP official said.

BBMP currently uses 588 compactor vehicles for garbage disposal. Most of these vehicles are used on outsourced basis. BBMP has 22 compactors, but has outsourced their maintenance. He informed that most of the vehicles used for waste transport are over 10 years old. BBMP has been keeping a close watch on the garbage transporting vehicles and its drivers, after repeated road accidents from garbage transport vehicles has been reported.

'We are reviewing the records of each vehicle after two accident cases. No garbage trucks without insurance and fitness certificates is on the road. We have implemented a system to check whether drivers have consumed alcohol' said BBMP special commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar and added: ' We are now in the process of imposing further restrictions'.

Of the 4,000 tonnes of garbage generated in the city, more than 2,000 tonnes of garbage are being shipped to the Mitaganahalli landfill. The remaining trash is transported to the waste treatment plant, where it is classified as dry and wet waste. While the wet waste is being used to make organic manure.

Speed controller for compactors

BBMP is considering to adopt speed controllers for garbage-carrying vehicles. There is another problem which BBMP faces, if the incorporation of a speed controller is done into the compactors. The garbage trucks transporting waste from Kengeri to Mitaganahalli landfill has to travel more than 45 kms. Implementing speed controllers will reduce the vehicle speed. This could have an impact on the garbage disposal system.

There have been complaints that drivers drive the compactor too fast when travelling across urban areas. A total distance of 70 to 80 km is required to complete each trip. Drivers argue that not all of the trash can be transported within the stipulated time unless it goes fast. But still they can't play with people's lives. A BBMP official said that a speed controller could be used to control the speeding vehicles.