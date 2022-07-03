BBMP ward restructuring: Population distribution loaded against Congress?

Bengaluru: While the average population in many constituencies represented by BJP MLAs is 30,000, in Congress MLAs' constituencies it is 39,000. This is observed in the information provided in the new restructured wards population list.

According to 2011 census, 84.65 lakh voters are there inBruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP). Based on that it is divided into 243 wards. There will be an average of 34,750 voters per ward. BBMP is saying that it will be 10% less or more where the railway tracks and roads are divided. However, these figures raise doubts as to whether the BBMP has different rules for constituencies represented by ruling party MLAs and those of opposition legislators.

For example, Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency is represented by Minister V Somanna. The total population here is 3,05,725. This constituency is divided into 10 wards. Average population per ward is 30,572. The population of 9 wards in this constituency is around 30,000 and the population of only one ward has crossed 31,000. Even if the number of wards were limited to nine, the average population per ward would be 33,969. Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency represented by Minister Munirathna has 14 wards. The average population here is 32,709. Even if confined to 13 wards the average population would have been 35,225.

Similarly, Chamarajpet constituency has a population of 2,37,460. Here the number of wards has been reduced from 7 to 6. Now the average population of each ward is 39,576. Even if seven wards were retained, the average population would have been 33,922. Similarly, in Jayanagar, one ward has been removed, and now there are 6 wards. The average population of the six wards is 38,305. Even if only seven wards were retained, the average population would have been 32833. The Vijayanagar Assembly constituency is divided into nine wards. Here too the average population per ward is 36,041. Although divided into 10 wards, the average population would have been 32,437. Byatarayanpura has 10 wards and here also the average population per ward is 37,275. Even if the number of wards were increased to 11, the average population would have been 33,886. These four constituencies -- Chamrajpet, Jayanagar, Vijaynagar and Byatarayanapura-- are represented by Congress MLAs.

Mahadevpura, Padmanabhanagar, Bommanahalli and RajarajeshwarinagarAssembly constituencies have been given additional wards each beyond the average population. As Byatarayanapura, Chamarajpet, Sarvajnanagar, Dasarahalli constituencies have been reduced even though there is room for one additional ward each. It is a strategy to increase the number of members of the ruling party in the upcoming BBMP elections, so objections have been submitted to the Urban Development Department.

Not scientific at all: Cong

Ward allocation is by no means scientific. Speaking to media, Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy said that the population of wards in BJP MLA constituencies and the population of wards in Opposition MLA constituencies will be understood in the manner in which the wards have been redistributed. "Three wards have been taken off from constituencies represented by Congress MLAs by this type of rules. If you look at the population of Govindarajanagar, Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar and Mahadevpura wards, you will know that this is discriminatory," she said.