BDA repays `185 crore loan in 2 yrs, sits on bank deposits of `1,000 cr

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) President SR Vishwanath said that the BDA has repaid Rs 185 crore in the last 2 years. Not only that, SR Vishwanath has also informed that a total of Rs 1,012 crore has accumulated in bank accounts belonging to BDA in the last 2 years.

Bangalore Development Authority is not only financially self-sufficient,but has also collected a lot of funds. BDA, which has taken strict action against land grabbers, has also sold unused plots through the public auction process. SR Vishwanath said that Rs 3,553 crore has been collected through this.

Apart from this, BDA has also repaid the outstanding bill of Rs 2,485 crore with the contractor. BDA president SR Vishwanath said that the development of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, which has been lying in limbo for many years, will be completed within another year. As all the cases filed in connection with this settlement have been completed, the plot owners will soon get some good news. SR Vishwanath said that the development will be seen.

SR Vishwanath said that all works including land acquisition, water, drainage, road, electricity connection, park construction are going on at a fast pace for the development of Shivram Karanth layout, and assured that within the next two years, the plot owners will be able to build houses and settle in this layout.

Apart from this, the BDA chairman said that the site is also being allotted to those who have lost their land for the project. Over 10% discount has been announced for those who are interested in buying newly constructed flats by BDA in Kanaminike. This discount will be available till June 30.

Apart from this, BDA has built a total of 1,500 flats in different parts of Bangalore, and flats are available in many places including Doddabanahalli, Alur, Malagala, Kanaminike. Few flats are available for purchase in Kommaghatta, Kanaminike and Doddabanahalli. Apart from this, BDA is also constructing villas and the ongoing work on Hunnigere and Tumkur roads has reached the final stage.