BDA Villa ready for March-April; Hunnigere apartment open for public allotment

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Villa Project at Hunnigere (Dasanpur Hobli) on Tumkur Road at a cost of Rs 271.46 crore is expected to be completed by the end of March-April 2023. Thus, the days are nearing when the dream of owning a villa will come true.

BDA's first villa project was a complete success and 452 villas built in Alur were 100% sold. Motivated by its success, BDA embarked on another villa project in Hunnigere. Around 31 acres of land has been used for the villa project in Hunnigere. Out of which 170 four BHK villas (35*50 feet size), 31 three BHK villas (35-50 feet size) and 121 three BHK villas (30-40 feet size) are 85 percent complete and only 15 percent work is pending.

On September 25, 2018, Hombale Construction and Estate Priliy Company was given the mandate to start the Hunnigere Villa project. The contracted company had promised to complete the project by the end of May 2023. ACS Design Consultants has designed the buildings and Design Point Consultants is managing the project.

A 2.1 meter high compound has been constructed around the area where Hunnigere Villa is being constructed. A 0.6 meter barbed wire fence has been installed. 6 meter wide road, 5 lakh sq ft area park, basketball, cricket and children playground, 600 KLD STP unit, 1.5 lakh liter drinking water overhead tank (OHT), 1.5 lakh liter capacity sump, 10 tube wells, pumps as per capacity, Installing pipe connections etc. ­­Ten tube wells are planned to be connected to rain water harvesting model so that they can be recharged with rain water. Also, various types of parking arrangements are being made to facilitate the parking of the residents' vehicles. An area of 2640 square meters has been earmarked for open parking and 5827.75 square meters for basement parking. Arrangements for EV charging have been made to facilitate the charging of environment-friendly electric vehicles.

The price of the villas under construction in Hunnigere is not fixed yet. Discussions are going on about this. It will start from around Rs 80 lakh and Rs.1 crore. A senior BDA engineer informed that it can be crossed. A three storey apartment with 320 one BHK (EWS) flats constructed by BDA at Hunnigere for the economically backward has also been completed and is ready for public distribution.