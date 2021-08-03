Belagavi: 19-year-old boy held for allegedly killing minor girl

Belagavi: The Belagavi police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly killing a minor girl who he had been stalking for the past few days.



A statement released by the Belagavi police said, "The accused has been identified as Amir Jamadar, a school dropout. The 19-year-old accused stabbed a 10th standard student on Sunday, while she was walking home after consulting her teachers in the school in Haroorgeri town.

The victim succumbed to injuries on August 2 after which he was arrested in the late night by a police team attached to Raibag police station." A preliminary probe has revealed that the accused was stalking and had tried to make advances to the victim for the past few days but was turned down multiple times by the victim. A case has been registered in the station and an investigation is underway.