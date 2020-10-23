Belagavi: Air Marshal RD Mathur visits training school

Belagavi: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru visited Airmen Training School, Sambra, Belagavi from October 21 to 22. On his arrival, he was received by Air Commodore SD Mukul, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, Belagavi.

The Air Marshal reviewed all training activities conducted at the school and inspected various critical infrastructure projects being undertaken for the trainees.

He interacted with the air warriors of the station and emphasized the need to impart and maintain the highest standards of training in view of the technological advancements that the Indian Air Force has made over the years.

In his address to the trainees he urged them to sustain the steep learning curve and be fully effective air warriors upon completion of training.