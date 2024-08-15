Belagavi: Man killed over illicit affair, two held, three at large

Belagavi: In a shocking incident in Benakatti village of Yaragatti taluk, a man was brutally murdered after being lured to a party and strangled with a cloth. The victim, identified as KadappaShigarasangi (42), was allegedly killed by assailants acting on the orders of Nagappa Rainapura, who had reportedly paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder.

Nagappa, who was allegedly infatuated with Kadappa’s wife, is accused of orchestrating the murder to eliminate Kadappa. According to police reports, Nagappa meticulously planned the murder, even enlisting the help of others to carry out the heinous act. The entire plot was uncovered after the arrest of one of the accused, Lakshmana, who was captured on CCTV with Nagappa shortly before the murder. CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Benakatti showed Nagappa’s movements on the day of the crime, where he was last seen with Lakshmana, the man he allegedly paid to carry out the murder.

When police apprehended and interrogated Lakshmana, the full details of the conspiracy came to light. So far, two of the five accused, Lakshmana and Vitthal, have been arrested by the police. The remaining three suspects—Nagappa, Shivananda, and Basavaraj—are currently on the run. The police have intensified their search efforts to apprehend the fugitives and bring them to justice.

District Superintendent of Police Dr. Bhima Shankar Guleda visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation. A case has been registered at the Muragoda police station, and further investigations are underway.