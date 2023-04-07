Bengaluru: 432 FIRs registered in 7 days by EC

Bengaluru: A total of Rs 22.79 crore cash and Rs 1,52 crore worth of liquor have been seized after the implementation of the code of conduct after the Karnataka Vidhana Sabha Election 2023 date was announced. Bengaluru City Election Officer has issued a media release in this regard. He has given information about the seizure of cash, liquor and ganja in the vehicle in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Around Rs 6,52,510 cash, 11,441,376 worth of liquor, 2,001,250 worth of drugs and 38,5000 cash were found in 5 vehicles on Wednesday. A total of Rs 22.79 crore in cash and Rs 3.14 crore worth of drugs were seized after the implementation of the code of conduct.

The Election Commission of India has total seizure cash of Rs 25 crore since 29 March till 4 April and 432 FIRs have been registered till date. Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed to conduct free, fair, participative, accessible, inclusive and safe election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. The ECI in a note on March 29 has announced and notified elections to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

With the advent of the notification, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect immediately from the announcement of schedule. The District Election Officer, Bangalore District as per the directions of the Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines. Comprehensive instructions for the purpose of effective monitoring have been issued, A team of officers have been constituted and deployed.

Several seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics drugs, precious metals, gift articles and vehicles has been done. The FIRs have been lodged against the defaulters and those found to be violating the MCC. As on April 4, total seizure amounting to Rs 26. 25 crore has been done since March 29 and 432 FIRs have been registered till date.

Control room and Complaint Monitoring Centre with 24 hours toll free numbers have been made operational at the Office of the District Election Officer, Bangalore District. Similar 24/7 Control room and Complaint Monitoring Centre have been established at four ADEO and RO Level for 28 Assembly Constituencies. These control rooms are helping in receiving complaints from various stakeholders. These complaints are monitored at different levels and are addressed and resolved within given timeline.