Bengaluru: 9 dead and 12 injured

Bangalore Tirupathi bus crash

Bengaluru: A bus carrying 55 passengers between Bengaluru and Tirupathi crashed head on with a truck in which 9 persons died 5 on the impact and four on the way to hospital at Kolar district in Karnataka early this morning. 15 People were injured six of them seriously in the accident.

Identification of those dead is still being established by the police and rescue workers who are removing the bodies from the twisted mangles of the vehicle. 15 people who are injured have been receiving treatment in Kolar and Bengaluru hospitals (more details awaited)

