Bengaluru: Advocates oppose vehicular ban inside Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The ban on vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park - Bengalurus's green lung – has raised the hackles of the Advocates Assocation.



Advocates Association president A P Ranganath slammed the government for banning the vehicular movement inside the park.

"Cubbon Park is Bengaluru's lung space and we should protect it by all means. We are in the forefront in saving the nature for better morrow, but imposing a ban on vehicles inside Cubbon Park is not the right decision. I request the government to reconsider its decision and hold consultations with environmental groups in the city," he said.

The vehicular movement in the park has been banned on all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and all national and public holidays. However, Karnataka Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda had recently proposed to the Chief Minister a complete ban on vehicular movement on all the days.

The minister's contention for ban on vehicular traffic inside the Cubbon Park is because it falls under the purview of the Karnataka Government Gardens (Conservation) Act, 1975.

Therefore, the horticulture minister contended that the vehicular traffic should be banned on the 197 acres of land.

"The minister has no proper information on Bengaluru. The park was closed during the lockdown, so the minister felt the same should be continued. But Cubbon Park is also a part of government officials who commute on a daily basis to reach their destinations. Also, the roads inside Cubbon Park connect to the High Court, Magistrate Court and Central Library. Thousands of advocates and students travel every day. The government should continue the present rule of banning vehicle movement in Cubbon Park for every Sunday and all public holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays. But not banning completely which leads to a problem for many commuters," Rangnath added.