Bengaluru: An inclusive tree distribution project Sudaya Foundation breaks the mould

Bengaluru: It was a unique tree distribution project on World Environment Day at Rajajinagar in the city. It was inclusive, thoughtful and practical at that.

The Sudaya Foundation, under the leadership of young entrepreneur Dr Divya Rangenahalli, has successfully organized a sapling distribution program in celebration of World Environment Day on Monday.

The event took place around Shankar Mutt Circle, where various types of saplings, including flowering plants and fruit-bearing plants, were distributed, alongside raising awareness about pressing environmental issues. What was more eventful was that the green warriors of the foundation made it sure the saplings reached every person in the vicinity including men, women, old folks school children and even policemen on duty and transgenders. The greens hailed it as the most inclusive tree distribution event so far in the city.

The program witnessed the distribution of 500 guava plantations, 500 custard apple plants, and 250 rose plants to the public. The citizens demonstrated great enthusiasm and readily accepted the saplings, expressing their commitment to planting and nurturing them in their own homes. Interestingly, traffic personnel, Mangalamukhis and others were actively involved in the program, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation. “We have chosen a very local variety of fruit-bearing, shade-giving saplings that merge with the environment of Bengaluru,” the activists said.

Chairperson of the Sudaya Foundation Dr Divya Rangenahalli urged every citizen of Bengaluru city consciously and directly involve themselves in promoting green awareness by connecting themselves with trees and plants and every other form of greenery and giving rise to better air, better animals and bird life in the city.