Bengaluru: Auto carrying cash of Rs 1 crore seized

Bengaluru: The SJ Park police on Thursday seized Rs one crore cash that was being carried in an auto without documents. A check post has been constructed near Kalingarao bus stand under SJ Park police station. A team of Election Officers and police are stopping the vehicles and were conducting inspections.

Rs one crore was being taken in an auto from Jayanagar towards Vijayanagar. Praveen and Suresh were in the auto. The auto broke down near the check post. A police officer said that the driver was ready to repair the auto on the road itself.

The staff went to the auto to inquire about this. Bags were seen in the auto. Suspicious, the staff questioned the driver. The driver hesitated to answer. He said that when he got more suspicious, he opened the bag and found the money.

There were Rs 500 denomination notes. Both the people in the auto were taken into custody and they did not give any documents. He said that there is information that the money in the auto belongs to an organisation and the investigation is

continuing.

In another incident, Halasuru Gate police seized 2.5 kg gold jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore, which was being transported without documents in Nagarathpet. On the night of April 11, a man left with a bag of gold jewellery. When he was checked, gold ornaments were found. Police said that he is known to be an assistant of a jeweller, but no document has been given.