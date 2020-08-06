Bengaluru: BEL equips government schools with smart class facility

Bengaluru: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL, as part of its CSR initiatives, empowered around 13,000 children studying in 122 Government High Schools of Yadgir district, Karnataka, by equipping these schools with solar-powered Smart Class facilities. The total cost of the project is Rs.3.84 Crores.

Prabhu B Chauhan, Hon'ble Minister for Animal Husbandry, Hajj & Waqf Board, Government of Karnataka, and Minister-in-charge for Yadgir & Bidar districts, Karnataka, inaugurated the new facilities on August 4, 2020, at the Govt Girls High School Yadgir, in the presence of Dr Umesh G Jadhav, MP (LS), Kalburgi; Mr Raja Amareshwara Nayaka, MP (LS), Raichur; Mr Venkata Reddy Gowda Mudnal, MLA, Yadgir; Mr Kurma Rao, IAS, District Collector & District Magistrate, Yadgir; Mr Basavaraj Yadiyapura, President, Zilla Panchayat, Ms Shilpa Sharma, IAS, CEO, Zilla Parishad; and Mr Hrishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Yadgir.

The Solar-powered Smart Class facility offers visually attractive content that helps students to assimilate information more effectively. It facilitates teachers to explain difficult concepts easily, improves teaching effectiveness and enhances the academic performance of the students.